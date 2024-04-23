Two students at L.A.’s Cleveland High School stabbed during off-campus incident

Two 16-year-old students at Cleveland High School in Reseda were taken to a hospital with stab wounds Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles police said.

At about 3 p.m., police received a call to the 8300 block of Vanalden Avenue, two blocks north of the school, of two male victims suffering from stab wounds, according to LAPD public information officer Tony Im.

The teens’ conditions are unknown, but as of 5:39 p.m., police arrested a suspect in the stabbing at a hospital, Im said. The agency and the Los Angeles School Police Department are investigating the incident.

A law-enforcement source, speaking not for attribution, said a Cleveland High student had been taken into custody, at least briefly, in connection with the incident. The source also said that one of the stabbing victims has a punctured lung. The other student’s injuries are not thought to be as serious.

Cleveland High School Principal Cindy Duong sent a message to the school community notifying it of the stabbing involving two students, saying no other staff or students were affected. The parents of the students injured had been notified, she said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be extra patrols on campus to ensure the safety of all our students,” Duong said. “This incident provides an opportunity to speak with your child about making positive choices and to remind them to tell an adult if they are experiencing issues with other students.”

