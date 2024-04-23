Advertisement
California

Two students at L.A.’s Cleveland High School stabbed during off-campus incident

Photo of a high school from a street view
Two 16-year-old students at Cleveland High School in Reseda were taken to a hospital with stab wounds Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles police said.
(Google Street View)
By Melissa Gomez
 and Howard Blume
At about 3 p.m., police received a call to the 8300 block of Vanalden Avenue, two blocks north of the school, of two male victims suffering from stab wounds, according to LAPD public information officer Tony Im.

The teens’ conditions are unknown, but as of 5:39 p.m., police arrested a suspect in the stabbing at a hospital, Im said. The agency and the Los Angeles School Police Department are investigating the incident.

A law-enforcement source, speaking not for attribution, said a Cleveland High student had been taken into custody, at least briefly, in connection with the incident. The source also said that one of the stabbing victims has a punctured lung. The other student’s injuries are not thought to be as serious.

Cleveland High School Principal Cindy Duong sent a message to the school community notifying it of the stabbing involving two students, saying no other staff or students were affected. The parents of the students injured had been notified, she said.

School police parked in front of Washington Preparatory High School in South L.A. and increased neighborhood patrols after one student fatally shot another after school on April 15 outside a nearby convenience store.

California

L.A. student dies after safety team member allegedly does not intervene to try to prevent fight

An unarmed L.A. school safety worker allegedly does not intervene to stop a fight. A student dies. A one-off tragedy or a reason for school police to return to campus?

April 23, 2024

“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be extra patrols on campus to ensure the safety of all our students,” Duong said. “This incident provides an opportunity to speak with your child about making positive choices and to remind them to tell an adult if they are experiencing issues with other students.”

California
Melissa Gomez

Melissa Gomez is an enterprise reporter on the State Team who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2018. She reports on a range of news and issues, with a special focus on the Central Valley. She previously covered education and the 2020 presidential campaign at The Times. A native Floridian, she graduated from the University of Florida.

Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

