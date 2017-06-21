Suspected carjacker who was fatally shot by South Gate police had a replica firearm, authorities say

A suspected carjacker who was fatally shot Tuesday by South Gate police was armed with a replica firearm, according to authorities.

The man, identified by coroner’s officials as 36-year-old David Pacas, had carjacked a woman at gunpoint about 7 a.m. in West Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

About 45 minutes later, South Gate officers who had been alerted to the stolen Honda Pilot tried to stop the vehicle. But Pacas continued driving and led officers on a pursuit through city streets, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Pacas eventually crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of California Avenue and Santa Ana Street, causing that vehicle to collide with a third car. Pacas then struck three more parked vehicles, authorities said.

Pacas exited the Honda and ran into an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Santa Ana Street, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Pacas was carrying “a dark colored firearm” as he ran away from officers.

Officers ran after him and a shooting occurred, authorities said. Pacas was struck in the upper torso. It was unclear whether he aimed or fired the replica gun at police. No officers were injured.

A woman was hurt in the collisions that ended the car chase, the Sheriff’s Department said. She was hospitalized and listed in fair condition.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA