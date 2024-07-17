Advertisement
California

Carjacking suspect shot by deputies through car window dies; state DOJ to investigate

An aerial view of a car against a light pole on a city street and fire personnel around a stretcher.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot a carjacking suspect at the end of a pursuit in Pico-Union on Wednesday afternoon.
(KTLA-TV)
By Keri BlakingerStaff Writer 
Share via

A carjacking suspect shot by deputies last week in Pico-Union has died, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect — whose name has not yet been released — was wounded last Wednesday afternoon when deputies fired several shots through a car window after a chaotic 20-minute chase.

Initially, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the injured suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced that the suspect had died and that the state Department of Justice would independently review the case.

It’s unclear when the death occurred, and on Tuesday night the Sheriff’s Department declined to say, referring all questions to the state. State investigators did not immediately respond to an emailed request for clarification.

Just before 2:30 p.m. ;ast Wednesday, deputies from the East L.A. station started to pursue a carjacking suspect in a gray Toyota, officials said at the time. During the pursuit, the driver allegedly crashed into the deputies’ cruisers several times.
San Jose, California-July 16, 2024-Jared Lorenzo, age 42, left, is suspected of killing 3-year-old Ellie Obi Lorenzo, right. On July 13, 2024, at approximately 4:38 a.m., San Jose Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance at a recycling facility located in the 600 block of Charles Street. When Officers arrived, they located a deceased 3 year old female victim who matched the description of Ellie. (San Jose Police Department)

California

‘Ellie was stolen from me’: Mom mourns 3-year-old whose body was found at recycling center

The San Jóse Police Department said the father of 3-year-old Ellie Lorenzo — who was found dead at a recycling center — is a suspect in her murder. Her mother says she was moving Ellie out of state and the father found out.

July 16, 2024

The chase ended at Vermont Avenue and Venice Boulevard about 20 minutes after it began. Video from the scene showed the Toyota crashing into several cars and a light pole.

The front tires began smoking as the driver apparently tried to accelerate backward into a cruiser that was boxing the suspect in from behind.

Seconds later, at 2:51 p.m., four deputies opened fire, shooting into the rear window of the Toyota.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & CourtsBreaking News
Keri Blakinger

Keri Blakinger covers the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2023, she spent nearly seven years in Texas, first covering criminal justice for the Houston Chronicle and then covering prisons for the Marshall Project. Blakinger was a 2024 Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature writing for For her insightful, humane portrait, reported with great difficulty, of men on Death Row in Texas who play clandestine games of “Dungeons & Dragons,” countering their extreme isolation with elaborate fantasy. Her work has appeared everywhere from the BBC to the New York Daily News, from Vice to the Washington Post Magazine, where her 2019 reporting on women in jail helped earn a National Magazine Award. She is the author of “Corrections in Ink,” a 2022 memoir about her time in prison.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement