Carjacking suspect shot by deputies through car window dies; state DOJ to investigate

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot a carjacking suspect at the end of a pursuit in Pico-Union on Wednesday afternoon.

A carjacking suspect shot by deputies last week in Pico-Union has died, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect — whose name has not yet been released — was wounded last Wednesday afternoon when deputies fired several shots through a car window after a chaotic 20-minute chase.

Initially, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the injured suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced that the suspect had died and that the state Department of Justice would independently review the case.

It’s unclear when the death occurred, and on Tuesday night the Sheriff’s Department declined to say, referring all questions to the state. State investigators did not immediately respond to an emailed request for clarification.

Just before 2:30 p.m. ;ast Wednesday, deputies from the East L.A. station started to pursue a carjacking suspect in a gray Toyota, officials said at the time. During the pursuit, the driver allegedly crashed into the deputies’ cruisers several times.

California ‘Ellie was stolen from me’: Mom mourns 3-year-old whose body was found at recycling center The San Jóse Police Department said the father of 3-year-old Ellie Lorenzo — who was found dead at a recycling center — is a suspect in her murder. Her mother says she was moving Ellie out of state and the father found out.

The chase ended at Vermont Avenue and Venice Boulevard about 20 minutes after it began. Video from the scene showed the Toyota crashing into several cars and a light pole.

The front tires began smoking as the driver apparently tried to accelerate backward into a cruiser that was boxing the suspect in from behind.

Seconds later, at 2:51 p.m., four deputies opened fire, shooting into the rear window of the Toyota.