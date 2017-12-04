Armed man crashes vehicle into South L.A. home after leading police on chase

An armed man crashed his vehicle into a South Los Angeles home Monday afternoon after leading police on a short pursuit, authorities said.

The man, who was not named, fled his SUV on foot after the crash, which occurred about 3 p.m. near Ascot Avenue and East 48th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police set up a perimeter and took the man into custody, said Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez. Officers found a gun inside the man’s car.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the home, but no injuries were reported. Television footage showed the car wedged into the side of the structure, covered by debris.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek