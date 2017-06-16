LAPD officer and K-9 wounded in South L.A. gun battle at park; suspect taken into custody

A gunman who wounded a Los Angeles police officer and K-9 during an exchange of gunfire Thursday night has been captured, authorities said.

The suspected shooter, whom officials did not immediately identify, was arrested about midnight, said LAPD spokesman Officer Tony Im.

One officer was shot in the elbow and the K-9 was wounded, authorities said. One bullet struck another officer’s tactical helmet but did not injure the officer, Im said. The suspect was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, among other charges.

The arrest concluded an intensive search after police reported being fired upon about 7 p.m. at San Pedro and 49th Streets, on the western edge of the South Park Recreation Center, Im said.

At least 13 officers were involved in the incident, with some returning fire on the gunman.

Just before the violence erupted, a group of children were playing soccer in the park, which has a pool, baseball diamond and tennis courts.

The burst of gunfire brought the game to a halt, and families and children ran for cover.

One woman ran toward the shooting, yelling, “Where’s my son? Where’s my son?”

Gregorio Garcia was with his wife, daughter and three sons, and when he heard the shots he threw himself and his family to the ground.

“This area is hot,” said Janet Aguilar, who was inside her car and lives nearby. “A lot of stuff going on like shootings. I don’t think I’ll bring [my kids] back for soccer practice.”

