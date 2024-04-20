Two LAPD officers injured breaking up fight near Slauson Recreation Center

Two Los Angeles police officers were injured Friday night after responding to a call about a fight near the Slauson Recreation Center in South L.A., where a large crowd had gathered, authorities said.

Video captured by news helicopter showed dozens of police vehicles with their lights flashing lined up and blocking the intersection outside the center.

Officers responded to a call about 8:15 p.m. about a large group of people who were going to fight at 53rd Street and Compton Avenue, Officer Drake Madison said.

Around 9:30 p.m. LAPD officers at the scene put in a “call for help” in response to a report of a man with a gun, while a large crowd surrounded and fought the officers, he said.

Shortly afterward, there was a request for an ambulance for an injured officer, according to Madison.

“As you can imagine, there was a very large response because you had a report about a man with a gun and an officer that was hurt,” Madison said.

He said officers arriving at the scene created a skirmish line to protect the officers and break up the crowd. Two officers suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene, he said.

At least two people were arrested but no details were immediately available about the age or reason for the arrests.