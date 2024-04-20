Advertisement
California

Two LAPD officers injured breaking up fight near Slauson Recreation Center

By Adam Elmahrek
 and Ruben Vives
Two Los Angeles police officers were injured Friday night after responding to a call about a fight near the Slauson Recreation Center in South L.A., where a large crowd had gathered, authorities said.

Video captured by news helicopter showed dozens of police vehicles with their lights flashing lined up and blocking the intersection outside the center.

Officers responded to a call about 8:15 p.m. about a large group of people who were going to fight at 53rd Street and Compton Avenue, Officer Drake Madison said.

Around 9:30 p.m. LAPD officers at the scene put in a “call for help” in response to a report of a man with a gun, while a large crowd surrounded and fought the officers, he said.

Shortly afterward, there was a request for an ambulance for an injured officer, according to Madison.

“As you can imagine, there was a very large response because you had a report about a man with a gun and an officer that was hurt,” Madison said.

He said officers arriving at the scene created a skirmish line to protect the officers and break up the crowd. Two officers suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene, he said.

At least two people were arrested but no details were immediately available about the age or reason for the arrests.

California
Adam Elmahrek

Adam Elmahrek is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times who specializes in corruption. He was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize and Selden Ring awards for investigations into the broken promises of cannabis legalization. He started his journalism career in 2010 at the nonprofit news website Voice of OC, where he broke stories exposing misconduct in local government.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

