Southern California gets brief rain but heat is on the way

A weak cold front is bringing rain showers to parched Southern California but forecasters say there will be a quick turnabout as Santa Ana winds develop during the weekend, followed by possible record heat.

The National Weather Service said Friday morning's precipitation would be short-lived, with clouds clearing through the day.

The weather then turns gusty, dry and increasingly hot, with a significant warming trend Monday and Tuesday, bringing critical fire danger.

An excessive-heat watch will be in effect Monday morning to Tuesday evening. Temperatures are expected to be in excess of 100 degrees, with the highest readings on Tuesday.

On the Central Coast, forecasters are warning of 12- to 18-foot surf Friday, with some sets to 20 feet on northwest- and west-facing beaches.