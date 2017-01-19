San Fernando man detained for questioning in wife's fatal stabbing

A man has been detained for questioning following the stabbing death of his wife at a home in San Fernando, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives were sent to the residence in the 1000 block of Griswold Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday to assist San Fernando police investigating the slaying, authorities said.

The San Fernando officers had responded to a 911 “medical emergency, possible assault” call, the sheriff’s department said. When officers arrived, they found the 33-year-old woman who had been stabbed inside the home..

Police and paramedics attempted to save the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s 37-year-old husband was detained and is being questioned. He has not been arrested at this time, the department said.

Neither the wife nor the husband has been publicly identified.

The couple had two children, who were in the home along with other family members when the incident occurred, authorities said. Neither of the children were injured.

A weapon has not been recovered.

