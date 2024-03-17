L.A. County deputy shoots, kills man in East L.A.; ‘replica’ gun found

Aerial view of the scene in City Terrace where a man was fatally shot by a deputy, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot and killed a man in East L.A. on Saturday night, the department said in a statement.

Deputies were dispatched to a “person with a gun” report in the City Terrace neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. “When the responding deputies arrived on scene, the suspect produced a handgun and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the department said. “A replica firearm was recovered at the scene.”

A description of the replica was not provided.

The incident, described as a “business disturbance,” occurred in the 3600 block of Pomeroy Street, a residential neighborhood dotted with small storefront businesses. After the shooting, the county fire department pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was not identified in the sheriff’s report.

The California Department of Justice will investigate the shooting.