Driver of stolen car crashes head-on into another vehicle, leaving two dead

The driver of a stolen car crashed head-on into another vehicle soon after San Diego County sheriff's deputies called off a pursuit in Valley Center early Sunday, leaving two people dead and two others injured.
The chase started after deputies spotted and tried to pull over a Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Escondido, sheriff's Sgt. Michael Tingley said.
The pursuit was called off because of the high speed and inclement weather about 12:45 a.m., but soon after, the stolen vehicle drove into oncoming traffic and smashed into a compact car, Tingley said.
The driver and a passenger in the Accord died, he said. Another male passenger was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.
The driver of the second car was also taken to a hospital with injuries, Tingley said.
A sheriff's helicopter assisted in the pursuit.