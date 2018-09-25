6 Central California students treated after taking Xanax

Six Central California high school students have been examined at hospitals after taking the drug Xanax, and two were arrested.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were notified Monday that a student at Cabrillo High School and others at Maple Continuation School in Lompoc appeared to be under the influence.
Sheriff’s deputies said they found a car in the Maple parking lot with three teenage girls inside who were unresponsive; a fourth outside the car seemed to be under the influence.
A teenager from Forinash Community Day School also was at the Maple campus. He was arrested for distributing Xanax. Authorities said they found more than 70 pills on him.
The Cabrillo High School student was arrested for violating probation.
No one was seriously hurt.