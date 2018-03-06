Attorneys for Suge Knight indicted on charges tied to alleged witness tampering

A grand jury returned the indictment against both men on Jan. 24, one day before they were arrested by Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives. Culpepper and Fletcher were released the next day, and law enforcement officials have yet to explain why the men were indicted, arrested and then freed. The Sheriff's Department said in a statement that the men were released Jan. 26 pending "further review" by prosecutors, even though the grand jury returned its indictment prior to their arrest.