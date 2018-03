Attorneys for Suge Knight indicted on charges tied to alleged witness tampering

The informant contacted Fletcher a week later, according to the motion, which did not include a transcript of their phone call. Culpepper offered the man money in exchange for his testimony, prosecutors alleged last year. According to the indictment, the informant told Culpepper he was not present at the crime scene, but Culpepper agreed to draft a declaration for him to sign. He also asked the informant to watch surveillance video of the murder, according to the indictment.