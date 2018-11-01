8 arrested after suspected smuggling boat comes ashore at Imperial Beach

A 19-foot boat suspected of being used for smuggling came ashore at Imperial Beach early Thursday and eight people were taken into custody by federal agents, authorities said.
An Imperial Beach lifeguard spotted the pleasure craft coming onto shore south of the Imperial Beach Pier around 7:55 a.m. and notified authorities, Border Patrol spokesman Victor Pirro said.
He saw a group of people leaving the boat who got a couple of blocks away before they were detained by Border Patrol agents on Imperial Beach Boulevard near 2nd Street, Pirro said.
Agents were at the scene about five minutes after getting the call. “It was a very rapid response time,” Pirro said.
Seven men and one woman — including two suspected smugglers — were arrested. The boat will be seized, Pirro said.
Officials said it is unusual to see smuggling boats come onto shore during daylight hours.
The boat, which was painted a blue-gray color, was carrying seven 10-gallon fuel tanks. It also had exposed battery wiring and no life vests were seen in the boat, Pirro said.
“It was extremely dangerous,” he said. “They all smelled of gasoline and they had exposed wires from the battery. It was very dangerous.”