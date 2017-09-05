Suspicious package at LAX triggers evacuation of arriving passengers at international terminal

A suspicious package found at the Los Angeles International Airport has triggered the evacuation of arriving passengers at the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

The package was discovered at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday in the international terminal, said airport spokeswoman Katherine Alvarado.

As a precaution, she said, authorities evacuated passengers arriving at the terminal. Passengers could head to the upper level departure area to access the terminal, she said.

A bomb squad was headed to the scene to investigate.

