Inland Empire teacher arrested on suspicion of unlawful sex with student

A Beaumont Unified School District English teacher has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse and oral copulation with one of her students after detectives discovered evidence that the woman had an improper relationship with the minor for several months, authorities say.
Samantha Lee Ciotta, 32, of Banning, who is also the school’s head cheer coach, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility near Banning.
Beaumont police detectives began investigating the alleged sexual abuse after receiving a tip.
“During the investigation the victim recently disclosed to detectives there has been unlawful sexual intercourse occurring for the past few months by a teacher who works at the Beaumont High School,” investigators said in a statement,
Detectives said they gathered evidence of “inappropriate communications between the teacher and student through various messaging platforms.”
She was immediately placed on leave by the Beaumont Unified School District when the investigation began and the school district has fully cooperated in the criminal probe police said.
Ciotta, a Fullerton native, has been a credentialed teacher since 2010.
