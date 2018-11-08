Thousand Oaks shooting victims: Portraits of the fallen

A shooter opened fire in a crowded Thousand Oaks bar late Wednesday night, killing at least 12 other people. Here are the stories of the people who lost their lives. This page will be updated as more information is released.
Cody Coffman, 22
Cody Coffman was his dad’s fishing buddy and a beloved athlete and older brother, said his father, Jason Coffman. He was looking forward to welcoming a sister into the world soon.
The 22-year-old was killed inside the Borderline Bar & Grill on Wednesday night, his father confirmed Thursday morning.
Coffman said his son will leave behind a legacy of love and laughter. Coffman said he began coaching his son in baseball when he was 3, and the two went fishing together.
“That poor boy would come with me whether he liked it or not,” he said. “That’s the kind of stuff that I’m truly going to miss.”
Cody loved his baseball team and wanted to join the military, his father said: “He was on his way to fulfilling his dream. He just turned 22 and was talking to recruiters to become part of the Army.”
The last thing Jason Coffman told Cody was, “I love you, son.”
He said he didn’t know how he would give his other sons, who are 6 and 8, the news, but that it would probably be in a church, with his pastor.
-Alejandra Reyes-Velarde and Melissa Etehad
Ron Helus, 54
In 29 years with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Ron Helus served many roles. He worked narcotics, served on the SWAT team and was a beloved instructor. He was the guy who made work a good place to be, his colleagues said.
Helus was one of the first to arrive at the scene of the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill. He was shot multiple times as he entered the bar.
Just a year or so away from retiring, Helus was a rock in the department, his colleagues said.
“Ron Helus is the guy you want protecting your neighborhood at 2 in the morning,” said Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dyer, who said Helus was his academy instructor. “He is in your corner all the time. He makes it amazing to come to work.”
“He was an unbelievable man,” sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian said. “He was a lifetime learner, a trainer, a mentor, a leader. He was a cop’s cop. His void is going to be felt throughout our agency.”
Helus is survived by his wife and son.
-Brittny Mejia and Benjamin Oreskes
