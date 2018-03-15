Mudslide triggers closure on Topanga Canyon Boulevard

An early-morning mudslide triggered a closure on Topanga Canyon Boulevard on Thursday.
California Highway Patrol received a call around 1:45 a.m. about the mudslide, said CHP Officer Dion Conley. Topanga Canyon Boulevard was to be shut down in both directions from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View for an undetermined amount of time.
Caltrans workers were setting up closures so no one else would get stuck the mud, Conley said.
"Because of the fires, the rain saturated the soil and the soil slid down the hill," Conley said. "Luckily, I don't believe anyone was hurt."
Overnight, the Santa Monica Mountains area received between half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain, said Andrew Rorke, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service.
Thursday is looking to be dry, he said: "We're going to see some sunshine."
Another weather system is going to move in late Thursday. There will be a long period of light to occasionally moderate rain from late Friday morning into early Saturday, Rorke said.
"It looks like we're going to be dry for most of Saturday and Sunday," Rorke said. "So the marathon should go off without any rain." The L.A. Marathon begins Sunday morning at Dodger Stadium.
