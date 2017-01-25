Topanga Canyon Boulevard to remain closed — at least until Monday

The first 3.5 miles of Topanga Canyon Boulevard that extend up from Pacific Coast Highway are expected to remain closed until at least Monday, as crews continue repairing the road from mudslides during last weekend’s storm.

The state Department of Transportation and a group of contractors have concluded that more review is needed to find the best ways to stabilize the rock and soil along the road’s sometimes steep slopes, according to Michael Comeaux, a spokesman for the agency.

Another complication: On Wednesday, an arborist inspected trees along the scenic road and found two that are susceptible to falling if the slopes erode further.

Officials also want to continue monitoring the slopes for additional movement of rocks, trees and soil, Comeaux said.

Adding to the delay is the ongoing removal of the rock and soil that spilled onto the roadway.

During last weekend’s record-setting storm — which drenched Los Angeles County with more than 4 inches of rain in some places — at least two sections of Topanga Canyon Boulevard saw mudslides and rockslides.

Photos showed boulders and mounds of soil covering part of the two-lane road.

Much of the dirt and rock has already been hauled off the road, but a “considerable amount” remained Wednesday, Comeaux said.

The road’s closure has frustrated those in Topanga and nearby neighborhoods, who rely on the thoroughfare to cut down from the canyon into Malibu and West Los Angeles. Some have risked the more winding routes such as Tuna Canyon Road or take longer drives on the 101 and 405 freeways.

Agency officials have emphasized that the estimated time of reopening the road is subject to change.

“This has an impact on people who rely on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, certainly,” Comeaux said. “We are working as quickly as we can.”

