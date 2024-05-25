A portion of Mulholland Drive, damaged by mudslides in winter storms, reopens

Mudslides damaged a portion of Mulholland Drive in February, prompting a closure of the roadway between near Skyline and Bowmont drives.

A portion of Los Angeles’ Mulholland Drive has reopened after it was damaged during a monster storm that unleashed mud and debris flows nearly four months ago.

The section of Mulholland between Skyline and Bowmont drives had been shut down since early February, when much of the state was drenched with epic rainfall and hundreds of debris flows were reported in Los Angeles alone.

The city undertook an emergency project to install two new bulkheads to repair washouts from the storm, with construction costs totaling nearly $4.9 million, according to a report from the Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering. A contractor completed the work Friday afternoon, and the stretch was reopened, said Mary Nemick, the bureau’s director of communications.

The twisting road that snakes through the Hollywood Hills is famous for its hairpin turns and sweeping views. It has appeared in many films, including the David Lynch mystery of the same name. Portions of the road are notoriously vulnerable to storms, with closures tending to follow heavy rains.