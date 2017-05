A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was injured Tuesday morning during training at the department’s gun range, authorities said.

The deputy was shot just before 10:30 a.m. by another deputy at the Frank Bland Regional Training Center, KABC reported.

The condition of the injured deputy, who was taken to a hospital, was not available, officials said.

