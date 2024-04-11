Letters to the Editor: Why have San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot so many youth?

To the editor: I am horrified by recent reports of law enforcement shooting and killing young people in crisis.

Last week, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot and killed a 17-year-old who locked himself in his sister’s bathroom with a knife threatening suicide. Last month, deputies in the same department shot and killed 15-year-old Ryan Gainer, an autistic boy, after his family called law enforcement seeking help during a moment of distress.

We also recently saw a video showing how San Bernardino County deputies shot and killed an unarmed teenager in 2022.

These young people needed help. Instead they are dead. We need accountability, reform and education. Moments of crisis should not be death sentences.

Solutions include programs to send mental health responders rather than police to address emergency calls related to mental health. We can also raise more awareness about the 988 crisis lifeline and other resources for people and families.

Laura Abbasi, Newbury Park

To the editor: Scandals in the Los Angeles and San Bernardino county sheriff’s departments only further make the case that sheriffs should be appointed, not elected.

Residents of incorporated cities have little reason to spend time pondering candidates for sheriff, and in many counties the votes in unincorporated areas — who are most affected by sheriffs — are outvoted by city residents.

It’s undemocratic, unfair and turns what should be a professional job into a political morass.

Walter Baranger, Fullerton