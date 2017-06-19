A truck fell on top of a Yorba Linda house, killing two people

A pickup truck fell on top of a house in Yorba Linda on Saturday night, killing the two passengers and injuring some people inside the home, authorities said.

Yorba Linda residents Donald Wall, 38, and Danielle Velazquez, 40, were in the maroon Dodge pickup at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday driving downhill on the 5600 block of Lakeview Avenue. The driver lost control and the truck careened through an empty lot on the hill, becoming airborne before landing on top of the house, authorities said.

The car landed on top of an empty bedroom, but some of the occupants sustained minor injuries, authorities said

It’s unclear who was driving the truck, but both Wall and Velazquez died in the crash, according to the Orange County Coroner.

It’s also unclear how many people were inside the home — OC Sheriff’s Dept. said there were five people inside, while OC Fire Authority said there were six people inside, including three adults and three children.

“Two adults and one child were transported to local area hospitals with minor injuries,” said OC Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz.

There is extensive damage to the rest of the home, which houses a family, said Lt. Steve Gil of the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. Yorba Linda station. The OC Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating the crash.

