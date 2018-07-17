Plane crashes in Truckee after pilot reports engine trouble; 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

One person died and two others were hospitalized following a plane crash near the airport in Truckee, Calif., on Tuesday morning, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
The single-engine Navion-B crashed near State Route 267 and Interstate 80 near the Truckee Tahoe Airport and Northstar Golf Course about 7:40 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.
“The pilot reported engine problems and was trying to return” to the airport when the plane crashed, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said in a statement.
One person died and two others were taken to a hospital, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted. Their identifies were not released.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.