Plane crashes in Truckee after pilot reports engine trouble; 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

Joseph Serna
By
Jul 17, 2018 | 10:10 AM
One person died and two others hospitalized after a plane crashed near the Truckee Tahoe Airport Tuesday morning, officials said. (Place County Sheriff's Office)

One person died and two others were hospitalized following a plane crash near the airport in Truckee, Calif., on Tuesday morning, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The single-engine Navion-B crashed near State Route 267 and Interstate 80 near the Truckee Tahoe Airport and Northstar Golf Course about 7:40 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“The pilot reported engine problems and was trying to return” to the airport when the plane crashed, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said in a statement.

One person died and two others were taken to a hospital, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted. Their identifies were not released.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

