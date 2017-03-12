Sheriff investigating possible vandalism at Trump golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes

Sheriff’s officials were investigating possible vandalism early Sunday at President Trump’s golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Video footage posted by the Washington Post appeared to show at least four individuals in dark clothing using gardening tools to carve letters into the green at Trump National Golf Club to spell out: “NO MORE TIGERS, NO MORE WOODS.”

Sgt. Thomas Anderson of the Sheriff’s Lomita station said authorities received a call about 8:30 a.m. about possible vandalism at the golf course. The initial caller canceled the call for service before deputies arrived at the scene, he said.

Anderson said the department was investigating the incident but had not yet determined whether it was an act of vandalism or something else.

The Post said it received the video from an anonymous collective of environmental activists who said they were protesting the president’s “blatant disregard” for the environment. The newspaper said the letters of the carved message were 6 feet tall.

