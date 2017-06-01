Monstrous tunnel-boring machine to rear its head in downtown L.A. on Thursday

Angeli, the monstrous tunnel-boring machine that has been devouring bedrock beneath downtown Los Angeles for months, will break through a wall of dirt in Bunker Hill on Thursday, marking a milestone in the construction of Metro’s Regional Connector Transit Project.

The 1,000-ton, 400-foot-long machine began its subterranean journey four months ago in Little Tokyo. After breaking through a wall of earth at the planned Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill Station on Thursday morning, the machine will veer left and continue digging through downtown’s financial district.

Once Angeli reaches its final destination near 4th and Flower streets, it will be returned to Little Tokyo, where it will begin digging a second, parallel tunnel. Each tunnel will take about six months to complete, according to Metro.

The light-rail tunnels ultimately will connect Metro’s Blue, Expo and Gold Lines. The tunnels also will connect three new stations from Little Tokyo to the Financial District in downtown Los Angeles: 1st/Central Station in Little Tokyo; 2nd/Broadway Station near the Civic Center; and 2nd Place/Hope Street Station near Bunker Hill.