Judge hears teen's 911 call in abused siblings case: 'My two little sisters right now are chained up'

But Campos also testified that the 17-year-old told him that when she was 12, David Turpin pulled her pants down and put her on his knee even though she told him to stop. She was able to get away from him when they heard Louise Turpin approaching, he said the girl told him. She also told investigators that her father had tried to forcibly kiss her on the mouth numerous times from the age of 12 to about 15, Campos said.