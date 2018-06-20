Judge hears teen's 911 call in abused siblings case: 'My two little sisters right now are chained up'

A preliminary hearing was under way Wednesday in the case of the mother and father of 13 children who were found living as captives in Perris in January.
David Turpin and his wife, Louise Turpin, were arrested after their 17-year-old daughter escaped their home and called police.
In a recording of the call played during the hearing, the young woman’s voice sounds like that of a child.
“I live in a family of 16 people and my parents are abusive. They abuse us, and my two little sisters right now are chained up,” she told the 911 dispatcher. Her sisters, she later said “will wake up at night and they will start crying and they wanted me to call somebody and tell them.”
Riverside County prosecutors filed dozens of charges in January against both parents related to the alleged abuse, captivity and torture of the children. They have since filed additional charges of child abuse against the couple, felony assault against Louise Turpin and perjury against David Turpin.
The couple has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Riverside County Superior Court Judge Bernard Schwartz heard testimony from investigators to determine whether there is sufficient evidence for the couple to stand trial.
The hearing provided a glimpse into horrific conditions that the Turpin children described to investigators after they were removed from the home following the 17-year-old’s call to authorities.
The siblings, who range in age from 2 to 29, knew little about the outside world and struggled even to understand and pronounce basic words, investigators said. The 17-year-old told deputies that she slept for 15 hours a day, waking up at 11 at night and going to sleep at 3 in the morning.
She often spent 20 hours a day in the room she shared with three of her sisters — and was allowed to leave only to eat, to use the bathroom and to brush her teeth, Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Manuel Campos testified.
For exercise, the girl told Campos, she would walk back and forth in her room.
The children referred to their parents as “Mother” and “Father” because “it was more like the Bible days,” Campos said. And when they were caught disobeying rules, they would be chained up and called the devil.
Investigators testified about what they said were numerous instances of abuse inflicted by Louise Turpin, a fact that David Turpin’s attorneys appeared to be zeroing in on during cross-examination.
But Campos also testified that the 17-year-old told him that when she was 12, David Turpin pulled her pants down and put her on his knee even though she told him to stop. She was able to get away from him when they heard Louise Turpin approaching, he said the girl told him. She also told investigators that her father had tried to forcibly kiss her on the mouth numerous times from the age of 12 to about 15, Campos said.
David Turpin has been charged with one count of a lewd act on a child.
Riverside County sheriff’s Det. Thomas Salisbury also testified that he was told by the Turpin’s 22-year-old son that his father had tied him up with rope as discipline. When the young man was able to use his teeth to escape the ropes, his mother began using a small chain to shackle him. When he was again able to escape, they began using heavier chains, Salisbury said.
“All in all, he had been restrained with chains and ropes off and on for 6½ years,” Salisbury said.
Ultimately, it was the chains that pushed the 17-year-old to escape. Her 11- and 14-year-old sisters had been chained to their beds for weeks as discipline for stealing candy, she told investigators.
The girl escaped out a window, taking a cellphone that had been deactivated but was still configured to make emergency calls with her. She called 911 even as her hands shook from fear, she told authorities.