California

Riverside church volunteer and his wife arrested on allegations of abusing children

Booking photos of Jose Cruz Martinez, left, and Dawn Renee Johnson.
(Riverside Police Department)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A youth volunteer at a Riverside church and his wife have been arrested on allegations of sexually and physically abusing two children a decade ago, authorities announced Wednesday.

Jose Cruz Martinez, 47, was arrested Friday on multiple counts of physical and sexual abuse of a minor; he is being held on $2-million bail, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The abuse allegations predate Martinez’s time as a volunteer at a Riverside church, which was between 2016 and September 2023. Martinez has not been accused of abusing any children while he was a volunteer.

Martinez’s wife, 48-year-old Dawn Renee Johnson, was arrested Jan. 10 on allegations of aiding and abetting the sexual and physical abuse of a minor, police said. She’s also being held on $2-million bail.

The investigation began after Riverside detectives learned of allegations that a male and female minor were abused 10 years ago.

Detectives say they think there could be more victims who haven’t come forward. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call 951-353-7133 or 951-353-7945.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

