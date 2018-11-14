Advertisement

Man detained after explosive device is set off at Tustin home

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
By
Nov 14, 2018 | 2:10 PM
Authorities have detained a man suspected of setting off an explosion at a Tustin home Wednesday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad was sent to the 12700 block of Newport Avenue after reports of a loud explosion just before 9 a.m., spokeswoman Carrie Braun said. Four condominiums in the area were evacuated.

Officials found evidence that an explosive device had been set off, damaging a small area in the backyard of one of the condominiums, Braun said.

Authorities think there may be another explosive device but are waiting for a search warrant before entering the home and continuing their investigation.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

