California

Police find makeshift dwelling, decked out with a recording studio, at former Marine Corps hangar

Two people set up a makeshift home at a former Marine Corps hangar in Irvine, police said
decked out with disco lights, fog machine, and what appeared to be a recording studio.
(Irvine Police Department)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Two people set up a makeshift home at a former Marine Corps hangar in Irvine, police said, decked out with disco lights, a fog machine and what appeared to be a recording studio.

Officers discovered the elaborate, club-like setup Friday morning after following up on trespassing activity in the area in the Great Park, Irvine police said in a Facebook post.

The two people staying in the space had been cited multiple times for trespassing in the building, but on Friday police discovered the intricate setup, with car batteries powering the party equipment.



(Irvine Police Department)

According to police, the area was furnished with a couch and a television, among other items.

Irvine police also said they found several items in the hangar that appeared to have been stolen from Irvine residents, including 11 bicycles and several spools of copper wiring.

An illegal M-800 firework, two airsoft rifles and drug paraphernalia were also seized, according to the post.

Joshua Micheal Rosario, 29, and Patricia Lynn Ratliff, 53, both from Anaheim, were taken into custody.

Rosario was booked on preexisting warrants for numerous charges, according to Irvine police, including burglary and drug possession. Ratliff was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and prior warrants.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

