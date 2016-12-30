Tip from Uber driver helps 16-year-old girl escape sex trafficking, police say

A Sacramento Uber driver is being credited for helping save a 16-year-old girl from child sex trafficking.

The Sacramento Bee reports that driver Keith Avila called police after picking up two women and the teen and hearing the women talk about delivering the teen to a “John” and getting money from him.

Once Avila dropped them off at a hotel, he called police and began streaming live on Facebook.

Elk Grove Police spokesman Officer Chris Trim says police detained 25-year-old Destiny Pettway and 31-year-old Maria Westley. They were later arrested and charged with pimping and pandering.

Police found the teen with 20-year-old Disney Vang in a hotel room. Vang was arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a minor, and has since been released. The victim was a runaway and authorities are trying to locate her parents or guardians. Uber thanked Avila for his quick thinking.

