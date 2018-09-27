Uber driver stabbed following road rage incident on San Jose highway

Police are searching for a man they say stabbed and kicked an Uber driver following a road rage incident on Highway 87 in San Jose on Wednesday morning.
A 24-year-old man was driving a passenger north about 8:45 a.m. near the Capitol Expressway exit when he was involved in a “road rage type incident” with a woman driving a white sedan in front of him, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP said the woman drove away without confronting the Uber driver.
A few minutes later, a man driving a gold or brown sedan pulled alongside the Uber driver’s vehicle and requested that he pull to the right shoulder.
After both got out of their vehicles, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the Uber driver in the stomach, according to the CHP. The driver fell to the ground, and the man kicked him before he got back into his car and drove off.
“The attack investigators describe is frightening,” Uber wrote in a statement. “We have been in contact with the driver’s family to offer our support and urge anyone who can help authorities catch the suspect to please come forward.”
Authorities described the attacker as being in his mid-30s with tan skin, short hair and has several tattoos on his arm. Anyone with information is asked to call CHP investigators at (707) 917-4491.
8:25 a.m.: This article was updated with a statement from Uber.
This article was originally published at 7:35 a.m.