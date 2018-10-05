Pomona man facing charges of fatally stabbing his 71-year-old father with a kitchen knife

A Pomona man is facing murder and felony elder abuse charges after authorities say he stabbed his 71-year-old father to death this week.
Sergio Valdes, 43, faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison if convicted. He has not entered a plea, but is expected to be arraigned Nov. 1, according to Los Angeles County Court records.
Pomona police say Valdes stabbed his father, Ernesto Valdes, multiple times with a kitchen knife Tuesday morning at a home on Blackbird Lane. The attack was unprovoked, according to police.
Ernesto Valdes died of his injuries at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center. Officers found the younger Valdes near the home and took him into custody.
Detectives continue to investigate a possible motive in the attack. Valdes is being held in Los Angeles County jail on $2 million bail.