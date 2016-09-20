Wildfire near Vandenberg Air Force Base swells to over 10,000 acres

A wildfire burning on the south side of Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc has more than doubled in size since the weekend and now covers 10,542 acres, Air Force officials said Tuesday.

The Canyon fire was 18% contained, and 633 firefighters from federal, state and local fire agencies were battling the blaze.

The fire was “very active” Monday, growing by about 6,000 acres on the north and west sides, Air Force officials said in a statement. The South Base portion of the military facility was closed Tuesday to everyone but “emergency personnel,” and officials said the fire was “significant and unpredictable.”

Cultural sites related to the Chumash people and wildlife habitats are potentially threatened by the fire, and there are watershed concerns, military officials said. A team of resources advisers is working with fire crews to identify what is being threatened.

As of Tuesday morning, no structures had been damaged, but there have been power outages in several buildings on the base, officials said.

The 30th Security Forces Squadron based at Vandenberg set up road blocks along West Ocean Avenue, and base officials were asking military personnel to stay clear of West Ocean between Vandenberg’s north and south bases.

The Canyon fire broke out Saturday in a remote canyon at the southern end of the military base and quickly spread. Its cause remains under investigation.

Over the weekend, the blaze forced officials to postpone the launch of an Atlas V rocket, which was schedule to take off Sunday and carry a commercial satellite.

Smoke will continue to impact the Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service. An expected increase in onshore flow on Tuesday will send the smoke across interior areas. Smoke could reach portions of the Ventura County coast by Wednesday, forecasters said. If the fire continues into the weekend, an offshore flow could help blow the smoke out to sea, according to the weather service.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson