Coroner identifies three adult victims of Riverside plane crash

The Riverside County coroner’s office late Wednesday identified three people killed in the crash of a small plane into a neighborhood.

Killed in the crash Monday afternoon were Nouri Hijazi, 83; Dana Hijazi, 67; and Adine Ferales, 22, all residents of San Jose, the coronor’s office said. Officials had previously identified one of the victims as a teenager.

The five people aboard the Cessna T310Q were returning to San Jose after attending a cheerleading competition at Disney’s California Adventure in Anaheim. The plane crashed into a Riverside neighborhood shortly after takeoff, killing the three. No one on the ground was injured though several houses burned.

Two women on board the plane were critically injured, but authorities have not identified the survivors.

However, Ferales’ brother, Brandon, speaking earlier this week to KGO-TV in San Francisco, identified Adine as one of the victims and his mother, Silvia, as one of the survivors.

“Even at times we didn't get along so well, argue back and forth like brothers and sisters tend to, she would always be there for me,” 19-year-old Brandon Farelas said. “And now [I] realize exactly what it is I’m losing.”

Brandon Farelas said his mother and sister were returning from the competition in which his younger sister had participated. That sister returned to San Jose by bus with the rest of her team, he said.

The plane crashed about 4:40 p.m., causing a large fire that destroyed at least one home and damaged several others. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

