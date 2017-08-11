Girl who died in shotgun attack was victim of brewing feud between gunman and her mother, police say

A 12-year-old Victorville girl shot and killed Wednesday by a man with a shotgun was the victim of a brewing dispute between the suspects and her mother, authorities say.

Makiya Walls’ mother; the suspected gunman, Anthony Pitts; and two other women were arrested Thursday in connection with the girl’s death, San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon said at a news conference Friday.

“The evidence suggests that Makiya was not the intended target of this violence,” he said.

Instead, investigators learned that there was an ongoing feud between Makiya’s mother, Pitts and the other women, the sheriff said.

“This argument had been going on for the past several months,” sheriff’s homicide Sgt. John Gaffney said. “Earlier in the day, there was a confrontation between members of both families.”

Investigators declined to release details about the dispute. But Gaffney said Makiya’s family helped investigators piece together clues that led to Thursday’s arrests.

Makiya was inside her two-story home just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when Pitts, a gang member, walked up and fired several rounds, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived, they found Makiya suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died, deputies said.

Makiya’s mother, whose identity was not immediately released, was involved in threatening activity against Pitts and his associates, the sheriff said.

She was taken into custody Thursday night on a warrant regarding those threats, McMahon said.

