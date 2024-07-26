Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend and leaving her and 4 kids in Sacramento River

A West Sacramento man was convicted Wednesday of fatally shooting a mother of four. Investigators say she was shot in the head and crashed her car into the Sacramento River near 8700 River Road.

A man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and left her body in a car sinking in the Sacramento River with her kids was convicted of murder this week, Sacramento County prosecutors announced.

Mandiko Kwadzo was convicted Wednesday by a jury of using a firearm in the murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm and faces 53 years to life in prison at his sentencing Sept. 6, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

On July 27, 2020, West Sacramento police officers responded to a report of shots fired; a witness said they saw Kwadzo and 23-year-old Carliena Clayton arguing in the driveway of her home.

Clayton was seen getting into a car with her four children while Kwadzo got into the passenger seat as they pulled out of the driveway, police said. When officers got to the scene, they found evidence of a shooting inside the house.

That night, a man at Cliff’s Marina in Sacramento heard a gunshot and a car crash into the river, authorities said. The man called over his friend and both went to the crash to help and saw Clayton’s car in the water with Kwadzo standing nearby, not doing anything to help.

Clayton was unresponsive in the driver’s seat and her children in the backseat. Her 6-year-old child had unbuckled everyone’s seat belts, but the 2-year-old was still in a car seat. The two men rescued all the children from the car, authorities said.

Clayton didn’t have a pulse, according to CHP officers who responded, and had severe bleeding from her head. She was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. The first responding officers initially believed the family had gotten into a car accident, but the oldest child told officers that Kwadzo shot his mother and Kwadzo was arrested.

Clayton had two gunshot wounds to her head and the gun was never found.

Clayton’s friend told CBS News that at the time of her death, Clayton had just purchased a home in the Sacramento area for herself and her children.

“Carliena lost her life by somebody she was sleeping with every single night, so you never know what’s going through someone’s head,” Aseanijanique White said.

