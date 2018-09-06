Man fatally shot in parking lot of CVS Pharmacy in Westminster

A man died after being shot in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Westminster late Wednesday, police said.
Westminster police received a call at 9:40 p.m. about a physical altercation in front of the store at 1542 Brookhurst St. While officers were responding, they received calls reporting gunshots in the parking lot, Cpl. Alan Aoki told reporters at the scene.
Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot, Aoki said.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange. He died of his injuries several hours later, Aoki said.
A white Honda Accord with dealer plates, which police think belonged to the man who had been shot, remained in the parking lot as authorities investigated.
Detectives are reviewing security video and interviewing witnesses in an effort to identify the shooter and determine the circumstances that led to the attack. A suspect description was not immediately available.
The shooting marked the second suspicious death reported in the city this week. A man’s body was discovered early Wednesday inside a burned car in an industrial complex. Authorities also are investigating that incident as a homicide.