Gunman and motive a mystery after fatal shooting at Glendale strip mall

A man was shot and killed at a Glendale strip mall and the gunman was still at large late Thursday night, according to police.

The shooting occurred in a shopping plaza in the 800 block of North Pacific Avenue. Officers responded at 8:45 a.m. Thursday to reports of gunfire and a man down, the Glendale Police Department said in a release. The victim, who was not identified by police, died at the scene. No one else was injured.

Investigators have not identified a motive, Sgt. Vahe Abramyan told The Times.

The victim, in his 50s, was Armenian, a father of two young children and a well-known local music promoter, KTLA reported.

The news station said witnesses believed the attack might have been planned. The shooter, a man on a motorcycle, was waiting for the victim when he arrived and got out of a white pickup truck, one witness told the news station.

Police said a suspect had not been identified and asked for anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at (818) 548-4911.