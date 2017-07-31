Wildfires trigger evacuations in Lake Elsinore, injure firefighters in San Bernardino County

Two wildfires that broke out in Southern California on Monday scorched a total of about 250 acres in Lake Elsinore and Waterman Canyon, triggering evacuation orders and road closures.

Riverside County fire officials issued evacuation orders for residents who live on Amorose Street, Rockridge Road and Toft Drive in Lake Elsinore. An evacuation center was opened at Elsinore High School.

As of about 4:30 p.m., the fast-moving Rose fire has burned about 150 acres in the unincorporated area of Lake Elsinore, drawing a response from more than 200 firefighters and three helicopters, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Grand Avenue was closed between Amorose and Machado streets.

Meanwhile in San Bernardino County, the Mile fire scorched about 100 acres in Waterman Canyon and forced the closure of Highway 18 in both directions between 40th Avenue and Highway 138, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Six firefighters were hospitalized with heat-related injuries.

About 160 firefighters, including ground and air units, were tackling the blaze.

Officials don’t know when the highway will reopen.

In Diamond Bar, a 2½-acre brush fire was burning uphill toward homes before firefighters stopped its progress.

