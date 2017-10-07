Fatal accident shuts down Metro Expo line near Crenshaw

A 40-year-old woman was killed Saturday morning when she was struck by a westbound Metro Expo line train near Crenshaw, authorities said.
The accident occurred around 10:40 a.m. near 11th Avenue and West Exposition Boulevard, east of Crenshaw, Los Angeles police said.
The investigation closed down Metro service between the Crenshaw and Western stations. Metro officials have set up a shuttle between the two stations.
Metro spokeswoman Kim Upton said anyone going to the USC football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which started at 1 p.m. today, should consider an alternate mode of transportation. She said major delays are expected on the Expo line for at least the next couple of hours.