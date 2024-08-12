Attack at Metro station where woman was dragged onto freeway leads to attempted murder charge

A woman was dragged over a freeway barrier and into traffic lanes at the Allen Metro station last week, police say.

A man has been charged with attempted murder in an attack at a Pasadena Metro station last week in which a woman was punched and her head was pounded against the station platform before she was dragged over a freeway divider and into traffic lanes, authorities said.

Juan Pablo Flores, 33, was arrested Wednesday around 5:45 a.m., shortly after the brutal, unprovoked attack occurred at the Allen Metro station, the L.A. County district attorney’s office said Monday. The victim was thrown onto the train tracks and wound up in the carpool lane of the adjacent 210 Freeway. She was transported to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition Thursday.

Flores is charged with attempted murder and mayhem and is being held in lieu of a $2-million bail. He could face a life sentence if convicted.

Advertisement

“Our thoughts are with the victim and her loved ones as she begins her journey toward recovery following this horrific attack,” said Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón. “No one should have to endure such brutality, and everyone deserves to go about their day without fear for their safety. We will not tolerate violence on our transit system and will continue holding those responsible fully accountable for their actions.”

Flores is scheduled to appear for arraignment Tuesday in Pasadena.