40 years after Mickey, Minnie Mouse finally gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring Minnie Mouse will be unveiled Monday, marking the 90th anniversary of the release of her first of more than 70 animated films, “Steamboat Willie.”

It’s been a long wait. Her co-star in that movie, Mickey Mouse, received a star in 1978 for the film's 50th anniversary.

Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger and singer Katy Perry are scheduled to speak at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony.

The star is the 2,627th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.