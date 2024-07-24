Disneyland employees avert strike with tentative contract deal, union says

Disney cast members rally outside the Disneyland main entrance ahead of a strike authorization vote.

Disneyland employees said they reached a tentative contract deal with the company, averting what could have been the first major work stoppage at the Anaheim theme park in 40 years.

Members of the Master Services Council — an alliance of unions representing custodians, ride operators, candy makers, merchandise clerks and other Disneyland employees — on Friday voted 99% in support of a walkout.

On Wednesday, unions’ bargaining committee said it had reach an agreement with Disney.

“We achieved our goals — a three-year contract that contains significant wage increases for all cast members, seniority increases and the retention of premiums,” the committee said in a notice posted on union UFCW324’s website. “We also addressed issues that will make the attendance policy work better for cast members.”

A Disneyland spokeswoman did not immediately comment.

Disneyland employees haven’t staged a major walkout since 1984. That work stoppage lasted 22 days. The Disneyland employee contract terminated on June 16, while the California Adventure and Downtown Disney agreements are set to expire Sept. 30.

