Wildfire approaches Mt. Wilson Observatory, threatens TV towers

A wildfire burning on Mt. Wilson in the San Gabriel Mountains threatened to damage an array of television broadcast towers early Tuesday and prompted the evacuation of nearly all employees at the historic mountaintop observatory, according to officials.

Los Angeles Times

The fire broke out around 3:54 a.m. near the Mt. Wilson Observatory and was uncontained as of 7 a.m., L.A. County Fire officials said.

Most Mt. Wilson Observatory employees were evacuated Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post on the observatory’s page.

“All but two staff members have evacuated. The remaining are on standby to assist firefighting personnel with the observatory's firefighting systems,” the post read.

About 115 firefighters were on the scene and helicopters were making water drops, authorities said. Officials do not yet know the cause of the fire.

The fire is burning brush in the forest along the hillside, so it was being driven by terrain and not wind early Tuesday morning, said L.A. County Fire Capt. Ron Haralson.

Temperatures were expected to reach the 90s Tuesday afternoon.

The south-facing fire is burning just below the historic Mt. Wilson Observatory and the collection of television broadcast towers, facing L.A., according to Ed Pickett, L.A. County Fire supervising dispatcher, and aerial news footage.

The fire is burning downhill in an area where officials “conducted fuel reduction projects” earlier this year to “mitigate impacts of fires like this,” the Angeles National Forest tweeted Tuesday morning.

Early risers throughout the San Gabriel Valley and beyond shared their views of the fire Tuesday morning.

ALSO

Power lines and electrical equipment are a leading cause of California wildfires

Firefighters continue to gain ground on deadly Northern California blazes

He wouldn't evacuate, then used Facebook Live to broadcast firestorm in his hometown

UPDATES:

9:30 a.m.: This post was updated with information from the Mt. Wilson Observatory.

8:05 a.m.: This post was updated to include information from the Angeles National Forest.

7 a.m.: This post was updated to include the most recent information about the size of the fire and threatened structures.

6:40 a.m.: This post was updated to include updated acreage and the location of the fire.

6:10 a.m.: This post was updated to include tweets of the fire from around Los Angeles

5:25 a.m.: This post was updated to add comments from the L.A. County Fire Department.

This post was originally published at 5:10 a.m.