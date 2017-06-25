Muslims across Southern California mark the end of Ramadan with prayers, celebrations and food

Muslims across Southern California marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday, breaking a month of fasting with prayers, celebrations and meals.

Eid, or the “feast of the breaking of the fast,” began this weekend and is celebrated for up to three days. The festival is a chance to relax after a month of abstaining from eating, drinking and other pleasures from dawn until sunset in order to improve moral character.

Eid “is a joyous time for all Muslims to be grateful for what we have,” says Dr. Ahsan M. Khan, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Los Angeles East Chapter.

At the Islamic Center of South Bay, families gathered at the Mulligan Family Fun Center in Torrance to celebrate with go-karts, batting cages, laser tag and rock climbing. At the Islamic Center of the San Gabriel Valley, there were bounce houses and food vendors after prayers.

One of the largest observances was at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, where about 20,000 worshippers donned their finest outfits and gathered on the infield grass for prayers and festivities.

It’s also traditional to visit friends and families and greet each other with the phrase “Eid Mubarak,” which means “blessed holiday.”

About 500,000 Muslims live in Southern California, with more than 120,000 in Orange County, the second-largest population of Muslims in the United States.

