California

Photos: Southland celebrates Eid al-Fitr

Men sit in quiet reflection on the infield turf for the Islamic Society of West Valley’s Eid celebration and open air prayer service at the Pierce College football stadium in Los Angeles.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Brian van der BrugStaff Photographer 
Muslim communities ended the holy month of Ramadan on Wednesday and celebrated the holiday Eid al-Fitr.

Ramadan is the month on the Islamic lunar calendar during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, focusing on worship, charity and good deeds.

The Islamic Society of West Valley celebrated its Eid al-Fitr, which means feasting, festival or breaking the fast, at Pierce College in Woodland Hills.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Women gather on the infield turf for the Islamic Society of West Valley’s Eid celebration in Woodland Hills.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The faithful gather for the Islamic Society of West Valley’s Eid celebration at the Pierce College football stadium in Los Angeles.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A boy stands as men kneel in prayer on the infield turf during an open air prayer service at the Pierce College football stadium in Los Angeles.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A woman with henna tattoos prays during the Islamic Society of West Valley’s Eid celebration and open air prayer service at the Pierce College stadium in Los Angeles.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California
Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

