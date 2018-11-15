A new misery for Camp fire survivors as a norovirus outbreak hits a shelter

Norovirus is spread by contaminated water and food, although it can be transmitted if people touch dirty surfaces or are in close contact with people already sickened by the disease. Previous large outbreaks have been reported in restaurants, on cruise ships and in building complexes where people share a common water source. It also spreads quickly in public places, including hospitals, schools and nursing homes. Frequent hand-washing and cleaning of surfaces can help curb the spread of the bug.