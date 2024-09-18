‘Unprecedented’ cluster of mosquito-borne dengue virus cases confirmed in Baldwin Park

An Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District worker begins the screening process for the presence of diseases like West Nile virus, Zika virus, Dengue fever or yellow fever at the agency’s lab in Garden Grove in 2023.

Two more cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus were confirmed Wednesday in Baldwin Park, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Including the case announced last week, the three cases make up an “unprecedented number of locally transmitted cases for a region where dengue has not previously been transmitted by mosquitoes,” according to DPH.

The two latest victims of the virus have no history of travel to regions where dengue is endemic before they started showing symptoms, officials said.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our community is our top priority,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis. “The recent discovery of dengue cases in Baldwin Park underscores the need for vigilance and proactive measures.”

Dengue is mainly transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which are common to L.A. County, public health officials said. Cases of locally acquired dengue are rare, however; all previous cases in the county have been associated with traveling to a country where the disease is widespread.

The dengue virus causes symptoms including fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, rash and bleeding. Severe cases can involve organ impairment, shock and severe bleeding.

“Reducing exposure to mosquitoes and the risk for mosquito bites are crucial to preventing transmission of mosquito-borne disease, including dengue fever,” Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer said in a news release. “This can be as simple as using insect repellent to prevent mosquito bites, eliminating any standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed, and keeping your home mosquito-free by using or fixing screens on your doors and windows.”

