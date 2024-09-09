Rare local case of mosquito-borne dengue virus confirmed in Baldwin Park

A person bitten in the San Gabriel Valley was diagnosed with dengue after being bitten by mosquito.

A rare case of dengue, a viral infection spread by mosquitoes, was confirmed in Baldwin Park on Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

This case represents the state’s third-ever confirmed case of locally transmitted dengue that is not related to travel. The other two cases were confirmed in Long Beach and Pasadena last fall.

The potential risk for widespread dengue virus transmission in L.A. County remains low, public health officials said in a statement Monday.

Advertisement

“While the likelihood of widespread transmission is low at this time, we must remain vigilant and prevent further cases through public education and mosquito control efforts,” L.A. County Health Officer Muntu Davis said.

Dengue fever can cause flu-like symptoms including high fever, severe headache, muscle pain and a rash. Severe cases of dengue can lead to potentially life-threatening complications including internal bleeding and organ failure.

Health officials said the infected victim was recovering but would not disclose the severity of the symptoms due to patient privacy.

Advertisement

Mosquitoes thrive in hot weather, increasing the risk of bites and mosquito-borne diseases, Davis said. He encouraged people to use insect repellent, remove standing water outside their home where mosquitoes can lay eggs, and use window and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from coming inside.

Dengue is not commonly spread by mosquitoes in L.A. County, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. Most cases of dengue identified in L.A. County have been among people who have traveled to areas where dengue is commonly spread, including tropical regions such as the Caribbean, Central and South America and Southeast Asia.

There have been more than three times as many travel-associated dengue cases this year, as of July, than over the same time period last year.

Advertisement

“Dengue cases are on the rise globally and in the United States,” a spokesperson for the L.A. County Department of Public Health said. “Latin America and Puerto Rico are experiencing a record number of cases of dengue this year, which has led to a higher number of travel-associated dengue cases in LA County and the U.S.”

The San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District has employed mosquito treatments in the area to reduce mosquito populations and breeding sources, District Manager Jason Farned said in a statement Monday.