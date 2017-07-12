Beachgoers run for safety as parolee leads authorities on car chase through the sand

A 38-year-old parolee led police on a pursuit through Oceano Dunes state beach Wednesday afternoon, leaving families and children dashing for safety, authorities said.

Joshua Anthony Jordan of Bakersfield was wanted in two counties — in San Benito County for allegedly making criminal threats and in Kern County on a no-bail warrant for a parole violation, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first began pursing Jordan after he fled following an attempted stop in Nipomo around 2:30 p.m., but called off the chase for safety reasons when the suspect entered the 101 Freeway at Willow Road, driving in the wrong direction.

An hour and 15 minutes later, deputies in an unmarked car spotted the driver heading north on the 101 Freeway in Pismo Beach and started to follow him again. After exiting and reentering the freeway, Jordan drove through downtown Pismo Beach and along Highway 1, officials said.

Eventually, he drove onto Oceano Dunes — where the public can legally drive on the beach. State park rangers followed him at roughly 40 mph.

Around 4:15 p.m., Jordan ditched his white Lexus after it got stuck in the sand and ran into the ocean, where he was taken into custody at gunpoint, police said.

Jordan was arrested on suspicion of felony willful cruelty to a child with possible injury or death and evading a police officer in a reckless manner.

